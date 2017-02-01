US airlines renew campaign to rein in Gulf carriers
Leaders of the three biggest U.S. airlines are seeking to meet with new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to revive their stalled complaint that rivals from the Middle East are getting unfair government subsidies. The issue took on new urgency last month when one of the fast-growing Middle Eastern carriers, Emirates, announced plans to begin a new route between Athens, Greece, and Newark, New Jersey, just outside New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|9 min
|spud
|82
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|2 hr
|Barmsweb
|115
|In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settle...
|2 hr
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ize Found
|71,338
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|6 hr
|Mkz6
|3
|War of words between Turkey and Greece over Aeg...
|6 hr
|Mkz6
|1
|House bill to cut UN funding over anti-settleme...
|18 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC