UN: Yemen fighting displaced tens of ...

UN: Yemen fighting displaced tens of thousands more people

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

SANAA, Yemen - The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday that tens of thousands of people have been displaced amid the latest escalation of fighting along Yemen's western coastline. The stark warning came as the leader of Yemen's Shiite rebels announced that his forces have built drones and missiles that will be used against the Saudi-led coalition and would target the Saudi capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 30 min Ize Found 71,361
News Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel' 15 hr True Judgment 13
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Fri southern at heart 55
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... Thu Imam 2
News Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol... Thu portstewart 2
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) Thu yidfellas v USA 34
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Thu yehoshooah adam 144
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,599 • Total comments across all topics: 278,763,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC