UN: Yemen fighting displaced tens of thousands more people
SANAA, Yemen - The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday that tens of thousands of people have been displaced amid the latest escalation of fighting along Yemen's western coastline. The stark warning came as the leader of Yemen's Shiite rebels announced that his forces have built drones and missiles that will be used against the Saudi-led coalition and would target the Saudi capital.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|30 min
|Ize Found
|71,361
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|15 hr
|True Judgment
|13
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Fri
|southern at heart
|55
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Thu
|Imam
|2
|Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol...
|Thu
|portstewart
|2
|The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15)
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|34
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|Thu
|yehoshooah adam
|144
