UN temporarily pausing aid to eastern...

UN temporarily pausing aid to eastern Mosul due to security

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

A worker carried aid supplied at a camp for people displaced by fighting between security forces and Islamic State militants east of Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The United Nations says they are temporarily pausing aid operations to neighborhoods in eastern Mosul retaken from the Islamic State group for security reasons as IS insurgent and counter attacks continue to inflict heavy civilian casualties there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr Ize Found 71,364
News Lebanese President blasts Israel's 'Judaization' 10 hr Faith 2
News Evangelicals Are Ready To Lead Pro-Israel Charg... 10 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump administration: Israel, Palestine peace m... 12 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... 16 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... Tue Prophet Atlantis 161
News Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,850 • Total comments across all topics: 278,901,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC