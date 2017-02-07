UN says 30,000 have returned to Iraq'...

UN says 30,000 have returned to Iraq's Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The United Nations says some 30,000 people have returned to neighborhoods retaken from the Islamic State group in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul since a major operation to drive out the militants began in October. The U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Tuesday that the number of returnees has steadily increased since Iraqi forces declared the eastern half of the city "fully liberated" last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements 10 hr Fcuk Dick 2
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 11 hr Captain Yesterday 46
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 11 hr Ize Found 71,352
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 13 hr Barmsweb 141
News 'Children of illegal immigrants flooding Tel Av... 16 hr tomin cali 1
News Israel just passed a law legalizing West Bank s... 17 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News US Jewish groups slam Israel's move to legalize... 17 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,634 • Total comments across all topics: 278,660,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC