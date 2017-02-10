UN rights office slams Israeli soldier's 'lenient' sentence

The U.N. human rights office said Friday it's "deeply disturbed" by the "lenient" 18-month prison sentence handed down by a Tel Aviv military court against an Israeli soldier who killed a badly wounded Palestinian assailant as he lay on the ground after he had stabbed another soldier. Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani of the rights office decried on Friday a "chronic culture of impunity" in Israel when it comes to soldiers involved in the conflict with Palestinians.

