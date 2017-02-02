UN envoy says IS group will be routed soon in Iraq
U.S. Deputy Permanent Representative to the U.N. Michele Sison arrives for the Security Council meeting of the United Nations, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. UNITED NATIONS - Military operations to liberate Iraq from the Islamic State extremist group will be coming to an end "in the rather short foreseeable future," the U.N. envoy for Iraq said Thursday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|9 min
|spud
|82
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|2 hr
|Barmsweb
|115
|In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settle...
|2 hr
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ize Found
|71,338
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|6 hr
|Mkz6
|3
|War of words between Turkey and Greece over Aeg...
|6 hr
|Mkz6
|1
|House bill to cut UN funding over anti-settleme...
|18 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
