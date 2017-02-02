UN envoy says IS group will be routed...

UN envoy says IS group will be routed soon in Iraq

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

U.S. Deputy Permanent Representative to the U.N. Michele Sison arrives for the Security Council meeting of the United Nations, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. UNITED NATIONS - Military operations to liberate Iraq from the Islamic State extremist group will be coming to an end "in the rather short foreseeable future," the U.N. envoy for Iraq said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 9 min spud 82
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 2 hr Barmsweb 115
News In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settle... 2 hr Fit2Serve 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr Ize Found 71,338
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash 6 hr Mkz6 3
News War of words between Turkey and Greece over Aeg... 6 hr Mkz6 1
News House bill to cut UN funding over anti-settleme... 18 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,835 • Total comments across all topics: 278,511,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC