UAE seals deal with China's CNPC for ...

UAE seals deal with China's CNPC for onshore oil project

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The United Arab Emirates' main state oil company has signed a deal giving China National Petroleum Company an 8 per cent stake in a major onshore oil project. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company says CNPC will pay an initial $1.77 billion for the concession operated by the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Petroleum Operations, also known as ADCO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump may influence the work of Canadians invol... 5 hr also 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 8 hr Barmsweb 148
News Jewish identity in a pickle 12 hr yehoshooah adam 2
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Sat Tim 5
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Sat USA Today 1
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Sat Jefferson 355
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat Ize Found 71,374
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,986 • Total comments across all topics: 279,003,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC