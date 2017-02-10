Twin attacks on Syrian security build...

Twin attacks on Syrian security buildings kill at least 32

Twin attacks on two Syrian security offices in the central city of Homs Saturday killed at least 32 people, including a senior security official who heads the feared Military Intelligence services, state media and officials reported. An al-Qaida-linked insurgent coalition known as the Levant Liberation Committee claimed responsibility for the attacks, which also left another high-ranking officer seriously wounded.

Chicago, IL

