Turkey's top cleric denounces raids o...

Turkey's top cleric denounces raids on 4 imams in Germany

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Turkey's top religious official has suggested that the German authorities' raids on the apartments of four Islamic clerics are political moves fueled by "Islamophobia" ahead of elections in the country. The Islamic clerics whose homes were raided on Wednesday are suspected of spying on opponents of the Turkish government and are accused of hiding behind religion to conduct espionage on behalf of Ankara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... 5 hr yidfellas v USA 2
News 'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe... 6 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Heated hearing expected for Trump's pick for Is... 9 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 10 hr Ize Found 71,367
News Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ... 20 hr coyote505 3
News Israeli right-wing buoyed by Netanyahua s visit... 23 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump's ambassador pick is well-known figure in... 23 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,470 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC