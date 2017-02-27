Turkey Orders German Newspaper Journalist Jailed until Trial
A Turkish court ordered a journalist for Germany's Die Welt newspaper jailed on Monday pending a trial on charges of terrorist propaganda and inciting hatred, media reports said. The action came amid a continuing crackdown on journalists and press freedom in Turkey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|2 hr
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|4 hr
|Barmsweb
|181
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|TRD
|71,401
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|Mon
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|Sun
|Faith Michigan
|6
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb 24
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC