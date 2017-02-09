Turkey detains 4 IS suspects, seizes ...

Turkey detains 4 IS suspects, seizes 24 suicide attack belts

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Police detained four Islamic State suspects who were allegedly planning to carry out a "sensational" attack in Turkey and seized 24 suicide attack belts, officials said Thursday. The latest detentions came as CIA chief Mike Pompeo arrived in Turkey to discuss the fight against the extremist group in Syria and Iraq, making his first overseas trip since taking office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 6 hr Captain Yesterday 51
News Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel' 6 hr American Independent 8
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... 10 hr Imam 2
News Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol... 11 hr portstewart 2
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) 11 hr yidfellas v USA 34
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 13 hr yehoshooah adam 144
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 14 hr TRD 71,357
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,425 • Total comments across all topics: 278,719,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC