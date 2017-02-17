Turkey car bombing kills 3-year-old, wounds 15
A car bomb attack targeting government lodgings in southeastern Turkey has killed a 3-year-old child and wounded 15 people, an official said. The bomb exploded near the homes of judges and prosecutors in the mainly-Kurdish town of Viransehir, in Sanliurfa province, which borders Syria.
