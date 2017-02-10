Turkey arrests 2 suspected Islamic State militants
Two men, identified by Turkey's state-run news agency, as Mahamad Laban, 45, a Danish citizen of Lebanese origin and Mohammed Tefik Saleh, 38, a Swedish citizen of Iraqi origin, walk to a police van outside a police station in Adana, southern Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Anadolu agency said that the arrested men are suspected of receiving Islamic State group weapons and explosives training in Syria for the past three months and of planning attacks in Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netanyahu pledges to promote 'responsible polic...
|19 min
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|2 hr
|Ainu
|30
|Ambassador Haley opposed Palestinian UN appoint...
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Ize Found
|71,363
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|Fri
|True Judgment
|13
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Fri
|southern at heart
|54
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC