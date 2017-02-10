Turkey arrests 2 suspected Islamic St...

Turkey arrests 2 suspected Islamic State militants

Two men, identified by Turkey's state-run news agency, as Mahamad Laban, 45, a Danish citizen of Lebanese origin and Mohammed Tefik Saleh, 38, a Swedish citizen of Iraqi origin, walk to a police van outside a police station in Adana, southern Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Anadolu agency said that the arrested men are suspected of receiving Islamic State group weapons and explosives training in Syria for the past three months and of planning attacks in Europe.

