Trump moves spark Iraqi anger, calls against future alliance

Reverberations from President Donald Trump's travel ban and other stances are threatening to undermine future U.S.-Iraqi security co-operation, rattling a key alliance that over the past two years has slowly beaten back the Islamic State group. Iraq's prime minister, Haider al-Abadi, has sought to contain any backlash from public anger sparked by Trump's executive order banning Iraqis from travelling to the U.S. Also breeding resentment and suspicion are Trump's repeated statements that the Americans should have taken Iraq's oil and his hard line against Iran, a close ally of al-Abadi's government.



