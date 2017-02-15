Top human rights official urges Turke...

Top human rights official urges Turkey to - change course'

ANKARA, Turkey - Europe's top human rights institution on Wednesday urged Turkey's leaders to "urgently change course" and reverse violations of media freedoms and the rule of law, voicing alarm over democracy in the country. The call comes as Turkey is set to hold a referendum on April 16 on switching to a presidential system - a move critics fear will concentrate too many powers in the hands of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan whom they accuse of increasingly authoritarian behavior.

Chicago, IL

