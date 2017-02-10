The UAE ambassador died on Wednesday ...

The UAE ambassador died on Wednesday of wounds sustained in a bomb attack in Kandahar last month.

Dubai: The ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Afghanistan died on Wednesday of wounds sustained in a bomb attack in Kandahar last month that also killed five Emirati aid workers, the UAE's foreign ministry announced.

