The UAE ambassador died on Wednesday of wounds sustained in a bomb attack in Kandahar last month.

Dubai: The ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Afghanistan died on Wednesday of wounds sustained in a bomb attack in Kandahar last month that also killed five Emirati aid workers, the UAE's foreign ministry announced.
