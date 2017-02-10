The Latest: UN chief says Syria needs...

The Latest: UN chief says Syria needs political solution

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the fight against terrorists and extremists in Syria cannot succeed without a political solution that is supported by the Syrian people. Guterres made the comments in Istanbul on Saturday during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his office said in a statement.

