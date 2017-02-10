The Latest: Syrian forces advancing toward Palmyra
In this April 14, 2016 file photo, Russian soldiers stand on a road as smoke rises from a controlled land mine detonation by Russian experts inside the ancient town of Palmyra, Syria in the central Homs province. Russia's defense ministry has released drone footage Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, showing new damage to Palmyra's archaeological site.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|38 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o...
|6 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|8 hr
|Ainu
|32
|Netanyahu pledges to promote 'responsible polic...
|Sun
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Ambassador Haley opposed Palestinian UN appoint...
|Sun
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Ize Found
|71,363
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|Feb 10
|True Judgment
|13
