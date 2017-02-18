The Latest: Pence meets leaders of Ir...

The Latest: Pence meets leaders of Iraq, Iraqi Kurds

15 hrs ago

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence has met separately with the leaders of Iraq and its Kurdistan region, thanking both for committing to fight the Islamic State group. The White House says Pence also commended Iraq's security forces for their battlefield success during his meeting with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi .

Chicago, IL

