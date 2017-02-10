The Latest: Iraqi forces take control of IS 'sniper' village
Iraq's government-sanctioned paramilitary forces, made up mainly of Shiite militiamen, have launched... . Smoke rises from the western side of Mosul following a U.S.-led coalition airstrike, in Abu Saif, outside the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|TRD
|71,389
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|5 hr
|okimar
|6
|Middle Israel:Under new management
|7 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|11 hr
|Dead Mothers Club
|156
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Wed
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Wed
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Wed
|zionism is racism
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC