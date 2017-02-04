The Latest: About 140 Somali refugees sent back to camp
The Latest on the reaction to a court order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries : A Somali refugee says about 140 refugees whose resettlement in the United States was blocked by President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration have been sent back to their refugee camp. Nadir Hassan says the group of Somali refugees was relocated to Dadaab camp in eastern Kenya on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|13 min
|Retribution
|25
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|46 min
|davy
|4
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|53 min
|TRD
|71,345
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|1 hr
|Geezer
|28
|Jordan's King warns Trump against embassy move
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|6 hr
|Barmsweb
|126
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC