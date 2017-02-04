The Latest: About 140 Somali refugees...

The Latest: About 140 Somali refugees sent back to camp

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

The Latest on the reaction to a court order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries : A Somali refugee says about 140 refugees whose resettlement in the United States was blocked by President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration have been sent back to their refugee camp. Nadir Hassan says the group of Somali refugees was relocated to Dadaab camp in eastern Kenya on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 13 min Retribution 25
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... 46 min davy 4
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 53 min TRD 71,345
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... 1 hr Geezer 28
News Jordan's King warns Trump against embassy move 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem 3 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 6 hr Barmsweb 126
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,577,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC