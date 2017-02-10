The hottest invite in town: Trump's supper club

Less than a week before President Donald Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he settled down to dinner to discuss the upcoming visit -- and America's approach to Mideast peace -- with his guests for the evening: billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. Working dinners have become standard fare for Trump.

