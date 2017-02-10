The hottest invite in town: Trump's s...

The hottest invite in town: Trump's supper club

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

Less than a week before President Donald Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he settled down to dinner to discuss the upcoming visit -- and America's approach to Mideast peace -- with his guests for the evening: billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. Working dinners have become standard fare for Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli right-wing buoyed by Netanyahua s visit... 2 min Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump's ambassador pick is well-known figure in... 9 min Jeff Brightone 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 4 hr Yidfellas v USA 52
News Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ... 5 hr Yidfellas v USA 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 6 hr TRD 71,366
News Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be... 9 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... 9 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,923,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC