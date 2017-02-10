The hottest invite in town: Trump's supper club
Less than a week before President Donald Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he settled down to dinner to discuss the upcoming visit -- and America's approach to Mideast peace -- with his guests for the evening: billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. Working dinners have become standard fare for Trump.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli right-wing buoyed by Netanyahua s visit...
|2 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's ambassador pick is well-known figure in...
|9 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|4 hr
|Yidfellas v USA
|52
|Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ...
|5 hr
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|TRD
|71,366
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|9 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|9 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
