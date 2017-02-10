Tesla is going to sell electric cars in the Middle East
The automaker announced Monday that its first official venture in the Middle East will be in the United Arab Emirates. "Timing seems to be good to really make a significant debut in this region starting in Dubai," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at the World Government Summit in Dubai.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends' Central School suspends teachers over ...
|3 hr
|Joel
|2
|Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p...
|4 hr
|Mkz6
|1
|Minister claims Netanyahu, Trump will push for ...
|5 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ex-backup Imri Ziv belts way to Eurovision contest
|9 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|22 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o...
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|Mon
|Ainu
|32
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC