Tesla is going to sell electric cars ...

Tesla is going to sell electric cars in the Middle East

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WOI

The automaker announced Monday that its first official venture in the Middle East will be in the United Arab Emirates. "Timing seems to be good to really make a significant debut in this region starting in Dubai," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Friends' Central School suspends teachers over ... 3 hr Joel 2
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... 4 hr Mkz6 1
News Minister claims Netanyahu, Trump will push for ... 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Ex-backup Imri Ziv belts way to Eurovision contest 9 hr Parden Pard 1
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 22 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o... Mon Jeff Brightone 1
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Mon Ainu 32
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,359 • Total comments across all topics: 278,858,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC