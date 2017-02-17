Tensions over Trump deepen fractures among American Jews
The early weeks of the Trump administration have widened divides between liberal and conservative Jews, setting off quarrels over anti-Semitism, Israel and the Holocaust. Well before the 2016 election, discussion over Israel had become so barbed among Jews that Jewish groups began organizing civility training so relationships and holidays wouldn't be ruined.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Jefferson
|355
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Ize Found
|71,374
|Jewish identity in a pickle
|6 hr
|lavon affair
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|7 hr
|ZIONISM IS RACISM
|145
|Largest branch of American Judaism opposes Trum...
|7 hr
|DUI Gorka
|1
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC