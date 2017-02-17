Tensions over Trump deepen fractures ...

Tensions over Trump deepen fractures among American Jews

Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

The early weeks of the Trump administration have widened divides between liberal and conservative Jews, setting off quarrels over anti-Semitism, Israel and the Holocaust. Well before the 2016 election, discussion over Israel had become so barbed among Jews that Jewish groups began organizing civility training so relationships and holidays wouldn't be ruined.

Chicago, IL

