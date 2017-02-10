Syrian warplanes pound rebel-held are...

Syrian warplanes pound rebel-held area in central city

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

BEIRUT >> Government warplanes pounded a rebel-held neighborhood in the central city of Homs on Sunday, killing at least three and wounding dozens, Syrian opposition activists said, and President Bashar Assad's forces pushed ahead in Syria's offensive on the historic town of Palmyra held by the Islamic State group. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and pro-government media said troops were about 9 kilometers west of Palmyra, which his home to some of the world's most treasured archaeological sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) 20 min Lorraine Belloni 58
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 2 hr Barmsweb 179
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 21 hr Ize Found 71,397
News Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls... Sun Faith Michigan 6
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb 24 Sneaky Phart 124
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,273 • Total comments across all topics: 279,181,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC