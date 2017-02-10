Syrian warplanes pound rebel-held area in central city
BEIRUT >> Government warplanes pounded a rebel-held neighborhood in the central city of Homs on Sunday, killing at least three and wounding dozens, Syrian opposition activists said, and President Bashar Assad's forces pushed ahead in Syria's offensive on the historic town of Palmyra held by the Islamic State group. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and pro-government media said troops were about 9 kilometers west of Palmyra, which his home to some of the world's most treasured archaeological sites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|20 min
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|2 hr
|Barmsweb
|179
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|Ize Found
|71,397
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|Sun
|Faith Michigan
|6
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb 24
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC