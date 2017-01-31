Syrian man with family turned back in...

Syrian man with family turned back in Philadelphia in shock

Bassam Abu Assali, who was detained with his family upon arrival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was forced to board a plane back home to Syria because of U.S. President Trump's executive order, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his shop, in Damascus, Syria, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Assali was turned back over the weekend despite having an immigration visa.

