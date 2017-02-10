Suicide bombings kill five, wound 19 in eastern Mosul

BAGHDAD: At least five people were killed and 19 wounded on Friday, in two suicide bombings that hit an Iraqi army position and a restaurant in eastern Mosul, a medical source said. A man believed to belong to Islamic State blew himself up inside the Sayidati al-Jamila restaurant at lunchtime, killing at least four people and wounding 15. The second attack was a suicide car-bomb that killed a soldier and wounded four others in the al-Nour district.

