Sudan's president accompanies UAE's rulers to defense show
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has accompanied two of the United Arab Emirates' most-powerful rulers to a defense show. Al-Bashir was flanked by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nayhan and Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the event Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|40 min
|Barmsweb
|148
|Jewish identity in a pickle
|4 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|2
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|16 hr
|Tim
|5
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|17 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|23 hr
|Jefferson
|355
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|Ize Found
|71,374
|Largest branch of American Judaism opposes Trum...
|Sat
|DUI Gorka
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC