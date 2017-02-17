Sudan's president accompanies UAE's r...

Sudan's president accompanies UAE's rulers to defense show

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has accompanied two of the United Arab Emirates' most-powerful rulers to a defense show. Al-Bashir was flanked by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nayhan and Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the event Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 40 min Barmsweb 148
News Jewish identity in a pickle 4 hr yehoshooah adam 2
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... 16 hr Tim 5
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... 17 hr USA Today 1
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) 23 hr Jefferson 355
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat Ize Found 71,374
News Largest branch of American Judaism opposes Trum... Sat DUI Gorka 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,113 • Total comments across all topics: 278,995,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC