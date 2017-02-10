Somaliland agrees to UAE military base in northern port11 min ago
Somalia's breakaway northern territory of Somaliland has said the United Arab Emirates can establish a military base in its territory. The Emirati government in January submitted a formal application seeking permission from the Somaliland government to open a military base in the port town of Berbera.
