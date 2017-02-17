Should the US put boots on the ground to fight ISIS?
The Pentagon is considering deploying troops to Northern Syria to defeat ISIS. Any formal deployment would ultimately have to be approved by President Trump.
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|30 min
|USA Today
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|Barmsweb
|146
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Jefferson
|355
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|Ize Found
|71,374
|Jewish identity in a pickle
|10 hr
|lavon affair
|1
|Largest branch of American Judaism opposes Trum...
|10 hr
|DUI Gorka
|1
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|2
