Saudi-led coalition to probe Yemen fu...

Saudi-led coalition to probe Yemen funeral airstrike

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

SANAA, Yemen The Saudi-led coalition said Thursday it will probe reports of an airstrike targeting a gathering of female mourners near the capital, which killed seven people. The airstrike hit a house packed with mourners in Arhab, some 25 miles from Sanaa, on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... 4 min yidfellas v USA 2
News 'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe... 52 min Jeff Brightone 1
News Heated hearing expected for Trump's pick for Is... 4 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 4 hr Ize Found 71,367
News Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ... 15 hr coyote505 3
News Israeli right-wing buoyed by Netanyahua s visit... 18 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump's ambassador pick is well-known figure in... 18 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,664 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC