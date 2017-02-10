Russia: Syria safety zones need to be...

Russia: Syria safety zones need to be agreed with Damascus

21 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Russia's foreign minister says Moscow is open for dialogue with the United States on safety zones in Syria, noting that any such initiative needs to be coordinated with the Syrian government. Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday he had briefly discussed the issue with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when they met in Germany last week.

Chicago, IL

