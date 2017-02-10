Russia: Syria safety zones need to be agreed with Damascus
" Russia's foreign minister says Moscow is open for dialogue with the United States on safety zones in Syria, noting that any such initiative needs to be coordinated with the Syrian government. Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday he had briefly discussed the issue with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when they met in Germany last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|TRD
|71,389
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|5 hr
|okimar
|6
|Middle Israel:Under new management
|7 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|11 hr
|Dead Mothers Club
|156
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Wed
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Wed
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Wed
|zionism is racism
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC