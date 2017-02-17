Russia says 4 of its soldiers die in ...

Russia says 4 of its soldiers die in Syria roadside bombing

" The Russian military says four of its servicemen were killed in Syria when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb. The Defense Ministry says the explosion happened as a Syrian military convoy, including the vehicle with Russian military advisers, was driving to the city of Homs in central Syria last Thursday from the Tiyas air base, which is close to the ancient town of Palmyra held by the Islamic State group.

