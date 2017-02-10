Russia reports new damage to Palmyra ...

Russia reports new damage to Palmyra archaeological site

The New Zealand Herald

" Russia's defense ministry has released drone footage showing new damage to Palmyra's archaeological site in Syria. The Islamic State group recaptured the ancient town in December from government troops, nine months after they were expelled in a Russia-backed offensive.

Chicago, IL

