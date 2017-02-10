Russia pledges to veto UN sanctions r...

Russia pledges to veto UN sanctions resolution on Syria

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Russia pledged to veto a Western-backed U.N. resolution Tuesday that would impose sanctions on 21 Syrian individuals, organizations and companies allegedly involved in chemical weapons attacks in the war-ravaged country. The draft Security Council resolution would also ban all countries from supplying Syria's government with helicopters, which investigators have determined were used in chemical attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't get fooled again on Iran 2 hr Recognize radical... 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 4 hr Barmsweb 181
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 12 hr TRD 71,401
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Mon Lorraine Belloni 58
News Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls... Sun Faith Michigan 6
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb 24 Sneaky Phart 124
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,484 • Total comments across all topics: 279,205,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC