Russia pledges to veto UN sanctions resolution on Syria
Russia pledged to veto a Western-backed U.N. resolution Tuesday that would impose sanctions on 21 Syrian individuals, organizations and companies allegedly involved in chemical weapons attacks in the war-ravaged country. The draft Security Council resolution would also ban all countries from supplying Syria's government with helicopters, which investigators have determined were used in chemical attacks.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|2 hr
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|4 hr
|Barmsweb
|181
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|TRD
|71,401
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|Mon
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|Sun
|Faith Michigan
|6
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb 24
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
