Review to be handled 'quickly' after Iraq cases lawyer Phil Shiner struck off

Cases brought by a disgraced lawyer against Iraq War veterans are to be reviewed after he was struck off for misconduct and dishonesty. The Iraq Historic Allegations Team said investigations that originated from Phil Shiner and his firm Public Interest Lawyers would be assessed and a decision reached over which cases should no longer be pursued A string of misconduct charges against him, including five of dishonesty, were found proven following a Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal hearing.

