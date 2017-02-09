Residents can play soccer again in Mo...

Residents can play soccer again in Mosul, without IS rules

After months of fighting, Mosul residents can finally practice their favourite game again at a soccer field in the eastern part of the city - and this time without the restrictions imposed by Islamic State group militants. The venue was closed for almost four months while Iraqi forces and militants fought a fierce battle for the city.

Chicago, IL

