Quaker school suspends 2 teachers ove...

Quaker school suspends 2 teachers over Palestinian speaker

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

Two teachers at a Quaker school outside Philadelphia have been suspended over fallout from a Palestinian speaker's invitation to a school club they supervised. A lawyer representing Ariel Eure and Layla Helwa tells the Philadelphia Inquirer the teachers were put on administrative leave Monday from Friends' Central School in Wynnewood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... 2 hr Mouth6782 162
News Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ... 12 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News White House: Mideast peace may not be 2-state s... 12 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Friends' Central School suspends teachers over ... 21 hr Joel 2
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... 21 hr Mkz6 1
News Minister claims Netanyahu, Trump will push for ... 22 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Toyota
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,474 • Total comments across all topics: 278,879,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC