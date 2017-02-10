Quaker school suspends 2 teachers over Palestinian speaker
Two teachers at a Quaker school outside Philadelphia have been suspended over fallout from a Palestinian speaker's invitation to a school club they supervised. A lawyer representing Ariel Eure and Layla Helwa tells the Philadelphia Inquirer the teachers were put on administrative leave Monday from Friends' Central School in Wynnewood.
