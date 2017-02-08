Qatar says producers sticking to oil ...

Qatar says producers sticking to oil output cuts

Qatar's energy minister says OPEC members and oil-producing allies are adhering to previously agreed production cuts aimed at taking supply off the market to push up the price of crude. Mohammed bin Saleh al-Sada said in Doha on Wednesday that "adherence is excellent" to cuts in oil production agreed on in December 2016.

Chicago, IL

