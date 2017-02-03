Qatar Airways set to eclipse Emirates...

Qatar Airways set to eclipse Emirates with world's longest flight

The world's new longest journey , which will cross ten time zones, is now on its way to New Zealand, after departing from the Middle East on Sunday. Qatar Airways' inaugural flight 920 started the first leg, a 16 hour and 20 minute non-stop trip to Auckland, New Zealand from Doha at 5.10am.

