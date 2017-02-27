Probe of US-based Turk hacker leads to Austrian intel fight
Austria's intelligence services on Tuesday confirmed a news report that they have tracked down a U.S.-based Turkish hacker who attacked several government websites. The report in the daily Kurier cited the military intelligence service as saying that a Turkish activist directed the attacks from his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|3 hr
|deport all Collab...
|7
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|15 hr
|muzzRscum
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|17 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|182
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|21 hr
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mon
|TRD
|71,401
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|Mon
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|Feb 26
|Faith Michigan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC