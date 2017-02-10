Peru's president asks Trump to deport...

Peru's president asks Trump to deport fugitive ex-leader

The leader of Peru asked U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday to deport a former Peruvian president sought in the South American nation on suspicion of taking bribes as part of a regional corruption scandal. President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's office said the request was made to Trump during a phone conversation between the two men.

Chicago, IL

