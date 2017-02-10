Peru's president asks Trump to deport fugitive ex-leader
The leader of Peru asked U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday to deport a former Peruvian president sought in the South American nation on suspicion of taking bribes as part of a regional corruption scandal. President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's office said the request was made to Trump during a phone conversation between the two men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|2 hr
|Russian Ainu
|31
|Netanyahu pledges to promote 'responsible polic...
|15 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Ambassador Haley opposed Palestinian UN appoint...
|18 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|20 hr
|Ize Found
|71,363
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|Fri
|True Judgment
|13
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC