Pence: World will know U.S. with Israel
Vice President Mike Pence assured the Republican Jewish Coalition that he and President Donald Trump will work tirelessly on foreign and domestic concerns important to the group, such as enacting business-friendly policies at home and supporting Israel abroad. "If the world knows nothing else, the world will know this: America stands with Israel," Pence told the group Friday night.
