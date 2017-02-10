Pence: World will know U.S. with Israel

Pence: World will know U.S. with Israel

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Vice President Mike Pence assured the Republican Jewish Coalition that he and President Donald Trump will work tirelessly on foreign and domestic concerns important to the group, such as enacting business-friendly policies at home and supporting Israel abroad. "If the world knows nothing else, the world will know this: America stands with Israel," Pence told the group Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 32 min Barmsweb 172
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr Ize Found 71,395
News Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls... 6 hr Julia 4
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Fri Sneaky Phart 124
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Fri Faith Michigan 1
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... Fri Faith Michigan 1
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Fri Texxy the Selfie Cat 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,655 • Total comments across all topics: 279,141,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC