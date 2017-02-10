Palestinians celebrate Bethlehem sing...

Palestinians celebrate Bethlehem singer crowned Arab Idol

Palestinians are celebrating a Christian crooner from the West Bank city of Bethlehem who won this year's Arab Idol, the Arab world's premier television song competition. Shaheen is the second Palestinian to win the Arab world's version of American Idol.

