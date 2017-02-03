Palestinian police disperse rally ove...

Palestinian police disperse rally over Russian Church land

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Palestinian police broke up a rally by an Islamic party protesting against the Palestinian government handing land over to the Russian Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... 18 min Retribution 17
News In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settle... 35 min Flowerz1129 34
News Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may... 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump recognizes perils of settler enterprise 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 5 hr Zeech 21
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 7 hr yehoshooah adam 124
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 9 hr Plottmasteram 121,923
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,150 • Total comments across all topics: 278,567,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC