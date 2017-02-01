More
The Iranian baby was scheduled for heart surgery in the U.S., but her family had to return home once the president's executive order took effect. PORTLAND, OR A life-saving surgery for an infant with a heart condition had to be put on hold because of the travel restrictions recently imposed by President Donald Trump.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,337
|House bill to cut UN funding over anti-settleme...
|11 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|12 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|113
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|13 hr
|mr large
|2
|Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ...
|19 hr
|AussieBobby
|13
|Israel greenlights 3,000 new settler homes hour...
|20 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|Wed
|o see the light
|80
