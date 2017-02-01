Merkel to meet Erdogan in Turkish cap...

Merkel to meet Erdogan in Turkish capital amid tense ties

14 hrs ago

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other Turkish officials for talks focusing on a troubled European Union deal with Turkey to stem the flow of migrants. Both leaders will also discuss a Turkish request for the extradition of around 40 soldiers, allegedly involved in Turkey's failed coup, who are seeking asylum in Germany.

Chicago, IL

