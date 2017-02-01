Merkel to meet Erdogan in Turkish capital amid tense ties
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other Turkish officials for talks focusing on a troubled European Union deal with Turkey to stem the flow of migrants. Both leaders will also discuss a Turkish request for the extradition of around 40 soldiers, allegedly involved in Turkey's failed coup, who are seeking asylum in Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ize Found
|71,336
|House bill to cut UN funding over anti-settleme...
|7 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|8 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|113
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|9 hr
|mr large
|2
|Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ...
|15 hr
|AussieBobby
|13
|Israel greenlights 3,000 new settler homes hour...
|16 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|Wed
|o see the light
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC