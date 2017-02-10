McCain makes secret trip to Syria to meet with US troops

In this Wednesday Feb. 22, 2017, photo released by Emirates News Agency, WAM, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, right, meets with John McCain, Senator of the United States of America and Chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee at Al Shati Palace, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.