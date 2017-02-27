Manbij is Turkey's next step in Syria...

Manbij is Turkey's next step in Syria operation, Erdogan says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during an opening ceremony in Aksaray, Turkey, February 10, 2017. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via Turkey-backed forces will move toward the northern Syrian town of Manbij after completing their operation in al-Bab as originally planned, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

