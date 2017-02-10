Lebanon to sue suspect in Istanbul deadly New Year's attack
Lebanon's state news agency says Beirut will file a lawsuit against the suspect behind the New Year's terror attack in Istanbul that killed 39 people, including three Lebanese citizens. The agency says a Justice Ministry official has been appointed to defend the rights of the Lebanese victims and sue the suspect, who was recently detained, before Turkish courts.
